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Baton Rouge teachers will get raises, competitive starting pay

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Alex Cox
Published June 13, 2026 at 1:57 PM CDT
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board office in March of 2021.
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The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board office in March of 2021.

Most teachers in East Baton Rouge Parish public schools will get a raise after the school board unanimously approved Superintendent LaMont Cole’s proposed budget on Thursday night.

The budget increases starting pay for teachers with a bachelor’s degree by $6,000 to $56,000. Cole said the goal is to make pay more competitive in the region.

“When we recruit good people, we are able to retain those individuals when they come to our school system,” Cole said.

The district has also completely reworked and simplified its pay schedule. Raises go beyond teachers and include all staff, except for a single salary scale for administrative staff at the higher end of the salary band.

Bus drivers and the union that represents them ultimately supported the budget after confusion over how changes would affect their pay. With their 180-day work year, the lowest salary for a bus driver now sits at about $22,140, about $1,260 higher than before. It’s a smaller increase than some would like, and multiple speakers said they’ll push for another increase next year.

What’s not included in the budget is Gov. Jeff Landry’s potential stipend for teachers and support staff. Lawmakers have until June 23 to decide whether to make districts cover the cost.

East Baton Rouge would lose more than $10 million, more than 5% of its state funding, if stipends are approved. Cole said his priority was getting the budget passed while he waits for final guidance from the state.
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Education LocalEast Baton Rouge BudgetschoolEast Baton Rouge Parish School BoardEast Baton Rouge Parish School DistrictLouisiana NewsTeacher Pay
Alex Cox
Alex Cox is a corps member of Report for America, an organization that pairs journalists with local news organizations to help them serve their communities. They will be covering St. George's split from Baton Rouge and how it may impact marginalized communities.
See stories by Alex Cox