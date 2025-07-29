© 2025
Louisiana sends notices for nearly $17 million in unclaimed tax refunds

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Louisiana Illuminator staff
Published July 29, 2025 at 10:07 AM CDT
Form 1040 is used by US taxpayers to file an annual income tax return.
Manassanant Pamai
/
Getty Images via Canva
Form 1040 is used by US taxpayers to file an annual income tax return.

Louisiana taxpayers have until Sept. 6 to claim millions of dollars in state tax refunds before they become unclaimed property.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent notice letters Monday to 17,976 individual and business taxpayers who have yet to claim their refunds. If they fail to respond by Sept. 6, state law calls for their money to be transferred to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. The total amount set for transfer comes to $16,930,922.

Taxpayers who receive a notice can claim their refunds through one of two methods:

The state will issue checks to all taxpayers submitting claims electronically or with the voucher by the Sept. 6 deadline.

Any unclaimed refunds remain property of the taxpayer and can be retrieved from the state treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division.
