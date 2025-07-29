Louisiana sends notices for nearly $17 million in unclaimed tax refunds

Louisiana taxpayers have until Sept. 6 to claim millions of dollars in state tax refunds before they become unclaimed property.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent notice letters Monday to 17,976 individual and business taxpayers who have yet to claim their refunds. If they fail to respond by Sept. 6, state law calls for their money to be transferred to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. The total amount set for transfer comes to $16,930,922.

Taxpayers who receive a notice can claim their refunds through one of two methods:

visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/UnclaimedRefund and provide the requested information, or;

complete and return the voucher attached to the notice letter to the Louisiana Department of Revenue

The state will issue checks to all taxpayers submitting claims electronically or with the voucher by the Sept. 6 deadline.

Any unclaimed refunds remain property of the taxpayer and can be retrieved from the state treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division.