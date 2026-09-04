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Reflecting on Gloria Steinem's legacy

WBUR
Published September 4, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT
Gloria Steinem attends the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Gloria Steinem attends the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Host Indira Lakshmanan sits down with activist and author Soraya Chemaly to reflect on Gloria Steinem’s impact on the feminist movement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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