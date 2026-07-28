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Kill your lawn, plant native flowers

NPR | By Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Published July 28, 2026 at 3:23 PM CDT

Traditional lawns may be green, but that doesn't mean they're good for the environment. The team at NPR's Life Kit podcast report on one lawn alternative that's gaining popularity.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Celia Llopis-Jepsen