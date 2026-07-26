Maine Senate Dems Nominee
Maine Democrats have chosen their candidate to run against incumbent GOP Sen. Susan Collins. Troy Jackson, former state lawmaker, steps in where the scandal-plagued Graham Platner stepped out.
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Maine Democrats have chosen their candidate to run against incumbent GOP Sen. Susan Collins. Troy Jackson, former state lawmaker, steps in where the scandal-plagued Graham Platner stepped out.
Copyright 2026 NPR