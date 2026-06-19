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Morning news brief

NPR | By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published June 19, 2026 at 3:51 AM CDT

A planned Switzerland meeting between the U.S. and Iran has been put on hold, JD Vance has become the face to U.S. negotiations with Iran, Obama Presidential Center gets star-studded opening ceremony.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel