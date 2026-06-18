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Trump signs preliminary agreement with Iran

NPR | By Greg Myre,
A Martínez
Published June 18, 2026 at 5:51 AM CDT

President Trump signed the framework agreement to end the Iran war, which includes terms that Iran won't build a nuclear weapon and could allow it to rebuild its shattered economy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.