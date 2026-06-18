Trump signs preliminary agreement with Iran
President Trump signed the framework agreement to end the Iran war, which includes terms that Iran won't build a nuclear weapon and could allow it to rebuild its shattered economy.
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President Trump signed the framework agreement to end the Iran war, which includes terms that Iran won't build a nuclear weapon and could allow it to rebuild its shattered economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR