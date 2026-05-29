Morning news brief
The U.S. says it's moving closer to a deal to end the Iran war despite continued fighting, DOJ opens investigation into Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll, Bari Weiss wants to reinvent CBS' "60 Minutes."
Copyright 2026 NPR
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The U.S. says it's moving closer to a deal to end the Iran war despite continued fighting, DOJ opens investigation into Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll, Bari Weiss wants to reinvent CBS' "60 Minutes."
Copyright 2026 NPR