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Morning news brief

NPR | By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published May 29, 2026 at 3:47 AM CDT

The U.S. says it's moving closer to a deal to end the Iran war despite continued fighting, DOJ opens investigation into Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll, Bari Weiss wants to reinvent CBS' "60 Minutes."

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep