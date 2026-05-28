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U.S. conducts another strike against Iran

NPR | By Aya Batrawy,
Steve Inskeep
Published May 28, 2026 at 5:44 AM CDT

U.S. forces carried out new defensive strikes on Iran on Wednesday as President Trump insisted November's midterm elections won't make him rush to make a deal to end the Iran war.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep