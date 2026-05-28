U.S. conducts another strike against Iran
U.S. forces carried out new defensive strikes on Iran on Wednesday as President Trump insisted November's midterm elections won't make him rush to make a deal to end the Iran war.
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U.S. forces carried out new defensive strikes on Iran on Wednesday as President Trump insisted November's midterm elections won't make him rush to make a deal to end the Iran war.
Copyright 2026 NPR