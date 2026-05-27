He filmed himself doing household tasks — for AI robots
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Reece Rogers of WIRED about a new wave of data collection marketplaces, where users can sell their videos of everyday tasks to AI developers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Reece Rogers of WIRED about a new wave of data collection marketplaces, where users can sell their videos of everyday tasks to AI developers.
Copyright 2026 NPR