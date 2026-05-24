A kick takes on a life of its own in the kids' book, 'When Tad Kicked Vlad'

Author Julian Gough was giving a talk to children one day when they gave him the best gift an author can get: an idea.

"I was telling them how you make up stories and how you invent stories," Gough remembers. "What makes a story a story? You have to have stuff happen and then the stuff that happens has to have consequences."

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The kids came up with a story about someone who kicked someone. And then that character kicked someone else. And then, Julian Gough says, "one kid just sort of jumped up in his seat in the class and shouted, 'The kick could go 'round the world!' and I thought, 'Oh my God, that's a book!'"

When Tad Kicked Vlad begins on Tad's birthday. Before he's gotten to eat any of his own birthday cake, Tad's best friend, Vlad, eats the very last slice. Tad is mad. So Tad kicks Vlad.

Vlad kicks Bill. Bill kicks his twin sister, Jill. And before you know it, Tad's kick has kicked off a chain of kicks that travels all the way around the world, and back to Tad on his next birthday. At which point, Tad farts in Vlad's face. And on it goes.

Ross Collins illustrated When Tad Kicked Vlad and Gough admits he didn't give him an easy job. When Gough sends the kick off to the big city, he writes:

"It kicked everyone in the playground! Then it kicked everyone in the park! And then it kicked everyone in the stadium! Fifty-five thousand, five hundred and fifty-five people kicked each other, and the referee had to give so many red cards his arm got tired. After the game, the kick went for a hot dog."

Illustrations copyright © Ross Collins 2026 / Courtesy of Faber & Faber / Courtesy of Faber & Faber

Collins says as an illustrator, "you're reading that going, 'This could be like the best thing I've ever had to illustrate or the worst and it's really hard to know what.'" His way out of drawing something complicated was to draw something even more complicated: an entire city as viewed from the sky. "I drew the path of the kick working its way around the city," he explains, "so that a child could work their way around the city and see all those points where the kick had gone up and down and 'round buildings and into the stadium."

When Tad Kicked Vlad is about twice as long as other picture books. Collins says this gave him a lot of space to play around. "I could also break up the tempo of the book with a lot of illustrations where it's just complete chaos on a larger scale," he explains. One illustration features the kick going up and down the aisle of an airplane 23 times. And also there's a chicken.

Illustrations copyright © Ross Collins 2026 / Courtesy of Faber & Faber / Courtesy of Faber & Faber

"The one thing that, you know, if you put it into an illustration, that means that all chaos has just broken loose is if you put a chicken in there," says Collins. "There shouldn't be a chicken in a plane."

Collins first drew everything in pencil before using watercolor. And then he tackled the line work. "Normally I would use a charcoal line, but this book is too detailed for a charcoal line," Collins says. So, he used colored pens instead. "I tried to make it as clean as I possibly could so that you could actually read the action that was going on."

Gough says the illustrations remind him of The Adventures of Tintin, by Belgian cartoonist Hergé: clean, well-defined, but grounded in reality and funny. "I was being pretty cheeky with some of the things I was asking for," Gough admits, laughing. "You really pulled it off."

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