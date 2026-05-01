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Here's what musician Amy Grant likes about getting older

NPR | By Rachel Martin
Published May 1, 2026 at 3:19 PM CDT

On Wild Card, well-known guests answer the kinds of questions we often think about but don't talk about. Musician Amy Grant talks about what she likes about getting older.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin