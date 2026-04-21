© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Monday 4/13 2pm: WRKF's FM/HD channels are operating normally following brief maintenance earlier today. Thank you for your patience.

Apple's Tim Cook to step down as CEO

NPR | By John Ruwitch,
Leila Fadel
Published April 21, 2026 at 3:41 AM CDT

Tim Cook says he'll step down as Apple's CEO in September, becoming the company's executive chairman. He will be replaced by John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering.

Copyright 2026 NPR
John Ruwitch
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.
See stories by John Ruwitch
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel