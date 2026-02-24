Morning news brief
Trump to deliver first State of the Union address of his second term, what's next for Mexico after killing of cartel leader, NPR investigation finds DOJ withheld some Epstein files related to Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Trump to deliver first State of the Union address of his second term, what's next for Mexico after killing of cartel leader, NPR investigation finds DOJ withheld some Epstein files related to Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR