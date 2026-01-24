Netflix reboots 'Star Search'
Netflix's "Star Search" reboot features host Anthony Anderson and judges Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jelly Roll and Chrissy Teigen. The original helped propel stars like Beyoncé and Britney Spears.
Copyright 2026 NPR
