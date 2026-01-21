© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Trump delivers highly awaited speech at World Economic Forum

By Eleanor Beardsley,
Leila Fadel
Published January 21, 2026 at 3:47 AM CST

President Trump delivers a highly anticipated speech in Davos, Switzerland, amid major splits with allies over his plans to take over the Danish territory of Greenland.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel