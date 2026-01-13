Morning news brief
Trump continues to threaten military action against Iran amid deadly protest crackdown, Minnesota officials file lawsuit over ICE tactics, SCOTUS to hear cases on trans women in public school sports.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
