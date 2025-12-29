Louisiana Sees Higher Flu Rates, Doctors Urge Getting Flu Shots

Louisiana is experiencing some of the highest flu activity in the country, with health experts warning that cases are likely to keep rising through the holidays and into the new year.

Dr. Fred Lopez, an infectious disease specialist at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, says Louisiana is currently one of five states reporting very high levels of flu-like illness.

Flu season typically intensifies during the winter months, Lopez said, as people travel, gather indoors, and spend more time in close contact.

“We're probably gonna see increased transmission of flu virus,” he said.

Lopez also pointed to mutations in the flu virus as a factor this season, noting that the most common strain being detected nationally is a subtype of influenza A called H3N2. The mutated strain of influenza A is not an exact match for the vaccine.

“That doesn't mean the vaccine isn't going to be effective,” Lopez said. “It will give you protection from getting a more serious illness, requiring hospitalization, for example.”

Despite the reduced effectiveness, Lopez says vaccination remains critical, especially for people who are older, very young, pregnant, or have chronic medical conditions. He emphasized that the flu can be deadly.

I can't emphasize enough, we see on average about 35,000 deaths a year from the flu. We've already seen close to 2,000 deaths already in this flu season in the United States,” Lopez said. “Flu is not something to be taken lightly, particularly if you're more vulnerable.”

Flu cases are already placing a strain on hospitals. Data from the Louisiana Department of Health shows more than 7% of emergency room visits statewide are currently related to the flu. Lopez said he expects elevated case numbers to continue through the New Year, with a peak likely in late January.

People who develop symptoms should seek medical care early, Lopez said, noting that antiviral medications can shorten illness and reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others.

“We do have medications that if started early enough can be effective at decreasing the duration of symptoms,” Lopez said.

Health officials also recommend basic precautions, including frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, and avoiding close contact with others when symptoms appear.