UNO under mandatory evacuation due to potential threat

The University of New Orleans is under a mandatory, campus-wide evacuation after university police were made aware of a potential threat on Friday.

UNO Emergency sent out the evacuation alert via email just before 11 a.m.

"The UNO Police Department has been made aware of a potential threat to the University of New Orleans. A mandatory evacuation of all campuses is ordered," the alert said. "This is an actual emergency and not a test or a drill!!"

WWNO reporters at the scene noted that New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police and UNO Department of Public Safety vehicles were present on campus.

The evacuation comes just after the university's December graduation ceremony kicked off at Lakefront Arena.

WWNO has reached out to UNO officials for further information on the threat and evacuation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

WWNO Education reporter Aubri Juhasz contributed to this report.