All New Orleans schools with expiring contracts will be renewed; see list

December typically brings bad news for at least a few of New Orleans’ public schools. But this year, all 14 of the city’s charter schools with expiring contracts qualified to stay open.

Charter renewals are issued for varying lengths — or not at all — largely based on a school's performance on state exams.

“These school leaders have achieved tremendous things despite the obstacles that have been thrown at them,” said board member Olin Parker at Thursday’s meeting.

That includes the pandemic, last year’s surprise budget shortfall and ongoing federal immigration sweeps, he said.

The state issues letter grades, A through F, like on a report card, in November. Then the superintendent makes recommendations based on the district’s criteria, and the board votes.

New Orleans’ public schools received their first B grade — up from a C — and many schools earned higher scores this fall. ( The bar is about to get higher, and scores are expected to drop .)

Only two schools received failing grades. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Charter School was up for renewal last year and was renewed only for grades K-8; it closed its high school in May.

The other school, Einstein Charter at Sherwood Forest , will merge with two other campuses at the end of this school year. School leaders cited declining enrollment and low test scores as among the factors.

Enrollment has been declining citywide due to declining birth rates and outmigration. While there was a slight uptick last year, the district is planning for fewer students in the long term.

State enrollment figures show New Orleans’ student headcount dropped to 43,440 students this fall, about 200 fewer than the same time last year.

Jefferson Parish, the state’s largest district, lost more than 1,700 students and now enrolls just under 46,000. To prepare, the district has consolidated or closed multiple schools in recent years.

School officials in New Orleans have repeatedly said the district needs to downsize to ensure schools have enough students to operate, since funding is tied to headcount.

Like Einstein, other charter operators have willingly merged campuses in recent years. But there are still too many seats.

For that reason, officials are weighing whether to close the city’s only non-charter public school at the end of this school year.

The Leah Chase School missed its enrollment target by 60 students this fall and needs the district to supplement its budget.

Board members appeared split at a special meeting last week.

Leila Eames said they need to give the school more time to increase its numbers since charters have three years before they’re up for renewal.

“We’ve given this school one year,” she said. “I don’t think it’s fair that we are trying to throw the towel in because we have not met the targets.”

The board is expected to meet again this month to make a decision.

Here are the renewal lengths approved by the board:



Arthur Ashe, 8 years

Audubon Gentilly, 8 years

Booker T. Washington High School, 5 years

Dorothy Height, 6 years

Edward Hynes at Parkview, 8 years

Homer A. Plessy Community School, 8 years

KIPP Believe, 8 years

KIPP Central City, 5 years

KIPP Morial, 8 years

Langston Hughes, 8 years

Livingston Collegiate Academy, 7 years

Morris Jeff Community School, 7 years

Young Audiences at Crocker, 5 years

The only state-authorized charter up for renewal in the city this year was New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy. It has an A grade from the state and received an 8-year extension.