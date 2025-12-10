Could a tax on billionaires make a dent in wealth inequality?

Among the most hotly debated topics in economic policy these days is a wealth tax on billionaires — a levy targeting the total value of assets held by the ultra-wealthy, instead of their income.

In California, a proposed ballot measure called the 2026 Billionaire Tax Act would levy a one-time 5% tax on the net worth of about 200 billionaires. In France and the UK, similar taxes are being hotly debated.

While the advantages range from generating billions of dollars in revenue to fund health care, infrastructure and more, there are problems as well, including determining the value of assets ranging from sports teams to art.

Christina Lewellen, professor at the Poole College of Management at North Carolina State University, joins host Robin Young to discuss the pros and cons of wealth taxes.

