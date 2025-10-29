Louisiana lawmakers OK use of $150M in state funds to pay for SNAP benefits

The Louisiana Legislature has approved Gov. Jeff Landry’s emergency declaration to pay for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds for some residents with state money.

The resolution ( HRC 3 ) grants the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health the authority to use up to $150 million from the state’s Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund to “address the suspension of SNAP benefits resulting from the federal government shutdown.”

Landry’s declaration asked that the fund only be used on children, the elderly and disabled people, which make up a majority — but not all — of Louisiana SNAP recipients. A breakdown of recipients in the resolution says it costs $145 million per month to pay benefits for 356,000 households with children, 88,000 elderly residents and 120,000 disabled residents.

Language in the resolution includes the words “per month” in reference to LDH’s permission to use up to $150 million to pay for benefits, but it’s not clear at this time if this is a one-time payment or if SNAP recipients can expect a disbursement in December if the shutdown continues through November.

The resolution now heads to Landry’s desk for signing to make it official. A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Landry made the emergency declaration on Friday amid the ongoing federal government shutdown, threatening the disbursement of SNAP funds. The Trump administration said Monday that it would not use emergency funds to send out federal food aid, blaming Democrats for not working to reopen the government.

The resolution soared through the Louisiana House with a unanimous vote on Friday , shortly after Landry’s declaration. The state Senate approved it Wednesday morning, 32-1. Jay Morris, R-Monroe, was the lone no vote.

The move will make Louisiana the only state in the Gulf South attempting to fund SNAP benefits for residents. Neighboring states Alabama and Mississippi have both opted not to fund benefits in November.

