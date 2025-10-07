© 2025
Remembering 'The Twilight Zone' creator Rod Serling

By David Bianculli
Published October 7, 2025 at 10:42 AM CDT

It's been 50 years since the Emmy Award-winning TV writer and producer died. But watching reruns of The Twilight Zone confirms that the themes Serling tackled remain relevant.

David Bianculli
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.
