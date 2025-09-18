Sex work has become a booming part of the internet economy as creators and influencers have made a living and a career out of selling sex online. Whether you use OnlyFans or not, it’s the kind of thing that gets a visceral reaction from anger to shock. And all that outrage is translating into real money.

It’s Been A Minute’s Brittany Luse takes a closer look at how sex work became a new frontier for influencers and why it matters in the first place

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR