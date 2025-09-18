Flesh-eating bacteria causes 5th Louisiana death this year

This story was originally published by Louisiana Illuminator

Another Louisiana resident has died from contracting flesh-eating bacteria, the state health department confirmed Tuesday. This is the fifth person from the state to die this year from a Vibrio vulnificus infection, which officials said are occurring at a higher rate than typically reported.

Vibrio live in coastal waters and are found in higher numbers from May to October, when water temperatures are warmer. People can contract the bacteria through open wounds or when eating uncooked seafood, mainly oysters.

The state did not say whether the latest death was the result of an infected wound or consuming tainted seafood. At least two deaths, including a person from Florida who died after eating raw oysters from Louisiana, have been linked to undercooked seafood. The Florida death is not counted among the five Louisiana fatalities.

So far this year, there have been 26 Vibrio cases among Louisiana residents — all of whom were hospitalized. Out of those 26 cases, 85% had wounds that were exposed to seawater, and all but two had at least one underlying health condition.

Vibrio infections spread rapidly, with 20% of cases resulting in death, according to the state health department. Patients often require intensive care and amputations once limbs are infected.

Anyone can contract Vibrio, but people with certain medical conditions or who are receiving specific treatments are at higher risk for infection and severe complications. Those who are particularly vulnerable are individuals with liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV or the variation of anemia known as thalassemia. Patients who are undergoing immunosuppressive therapy, taking medicine to decrease stomach acid or have recently undergone stomach surgery are also at higher risk.

Over the past 10 years, Louisiana has reported an average of 10 Vibrio cases and one death per year. Health officials say between 150 and 200 Vibrio cases are reported annually in the U.S., with about half coming from the Gulf States, the state health department said.

Florida has reported 25 Vibrio cases and five related deaths this year. Alabama has recorded 30 cases.

As of August, Mississippi counted three Vibrio cases and one death from a person infected through a leg wound, Mississippi Public Broadcasting reported. Texas had reported five cases as of last month, according to the Houston Chronicle.