Roots of R&B: Singer LaVern Baker
Baker was one of Atlantic Records' first big success stories, with a series of hits in the 1950s, including "Bumblebee" and "Jim Dandy." She died in 1997. Originally broadcast in 1991.
Copyright 2025 NPR
