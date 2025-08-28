© 2025
Roots of R&B: Singer LaVern Baker

By Terry Gross
Published August 28, 2025 at 10:33 AM CDT

Baker was one of Atlantic Records' first big success stories, with a series of hits in the 1950s, including "Bumblebee" and "Jim Dandy." She died in 1997. Originally broadcast in 1991.

Terry Gross
