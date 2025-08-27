Born After the Storm: Amari Walton

Born After the Storm is an audio storytelling project from Be Loud Studios and WWNO and WRKF that brings youth, who were not born during Hurricane Katrina, into the citywide conversation about the legacy of the storm.

Through this project, 15 high school students came together for a week in July 2025 to reflect on their experiences, connect with family members and community leaders, and write and record their stories.

These stories will anchor a new classroom curriculum with reflection prompts and discussion guides for middle schoolers across New Orleans and beyond.

For their audio piece, 12th grade student Amari Walton shares a story about her grandmother's experience during Katrina.

Facilitated by Be Loud Studios with the support of W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Bruce J. Heim Foundation and the Keller Family Foundation, Born After the Storm gives youth the space for their voices to be heard about Hurricane Katrina and consider its impact on their lives and futures. To hear more from these youth voices, visit BornAftertheStorm.com.