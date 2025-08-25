© 2025
‘What Was Lost’: Verite News series reflects on treasures lost to Katrina

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By WWNO Staff
Published August 25, 2025 at 5:31 PM CDT

This week marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina forever reshaped New Orleans and altered our sense of home.

Many lost so much during the storm: loved ones, homes, and the familiar rhythms of daily life. Often, it’s the smaller, more personal losses that stay with us: a cherished photo, a keepsake, or a drawing done by your child.

WWNO/WRKF has been airing What Was Lost, a new series from Verite News featuring audio essays and stories about things people lost to the storm, be it physical or emotional possessions.

In partnership with WWNO/WRKF, Verite News is also launching a five-part podcast for the series. WWNO/WRKF will post each episode on their sites as they're released throughout the week. You can also listen to the series on Spotify or Apple Music.

Terry Baquet, editor-in-chief of Verite News, and lead editor Drew Costley joined Louisiana Considered to share more about the making of the series.
Local & Regional News Louisiana NewsHurricane KatrinaKatrina 20
