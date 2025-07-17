Morning news brief

© 2025
By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published July 17, 2025 at 4:09 AM CDT

Senate approves cuts to funding for public media and foreign aid programs, President Trump attacks Fed Chair Powell over interest rates, UN Security Council to meet over unfolding Israel-Syria crisis.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
