The GOP budget bill threatens to defund Planned Parenthood

By Katia Riddle
Published July 4, 2025 at 3:16 PM CDT

A provision in President Trump's mega spending bill defunds Planned Parenthood. The organization says 200 clinics may close. Most are in states where abortion is legal.

Katia Riddle
