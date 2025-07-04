The GOP budget bill threatens to defund Planned Parenthood
A provision in President Trump's mega spending bill defunds Planned Parenthood. The organization says 200 clinics may close. Most are in states where abortion is legal.
Copyright 2025 NPR
