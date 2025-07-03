© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published July 3, 2025 at 4:05 AM CDT

Latest on the GOP megabill now before the House, forecasters say tax cut and spending bill would add trillions to U.S. debt, Sean Combs found guilty on 2 counts but acquitted on most serious charges.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.