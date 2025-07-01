© 2025
Remembering televangelist Jimmy Swaggart

By Jason DeRose
Published July 1, 2025 at 3:49 PM CDT

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart has died at the age of 90, following a heart attack last month. The Pentecostal preacher had an audience of millions before a sex scandal in the late 1980s.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jason DeRose
Jason DeRose is the Western Bureau Chief for NPR News, based at NPR West in Culver City. He edits news coverage from Member station reporters and freelancers in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii. DeRose also edits coverage of religion and LGBTQ issues for the National Desk.