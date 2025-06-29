© 2025
Tariffs on fireworks may impact the 4th of July

By Scott Horsley
Published June 29, 2025 at 4:20 PM CDT

Fans of fireworks may get a little less bang for their buck this Independence Day. Most fireworks are made in China, which means they're now facing an import tax of at least 30%.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
