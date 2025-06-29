Tariffs on fireworks may impact the 4th of July
Fans of fireworks may get a little less bang for their buck this Independence Day. Most fireworks are made in China, which means they're now facing an import tax of at least 30%.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Fans of fireworks may get a little less bang for their buck this Independence Day. Most fireworks are made in China, which means they're now facing an import tax of at least 30%.
Copyright 2025 NPR