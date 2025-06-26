© 2025
What's next for Kilmar Abrego Garcia?

By Marianna Bacallao,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 26, 2025 at 3:05 AM CDT

A federal judge has ordered the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man the government wrongly deported to El Salvador. The government's next move could be for ICE to detain him.

Marianna Bacallao
Steve Inskeep
