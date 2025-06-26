What's next for Kilmar Abrego Garcia?
A federal judge has ordered the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man the government wrongly deported to El Salvador. The government's next move could be for ICE to detain him.
Copyright 2025 NPR
