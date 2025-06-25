© 2025
Rep. Jimmy Gomez tried to view an ICE detention center. The agency wouldn't let him

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 25, 2025 at 10:28 AM CDT

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has started to block Congress from making unannounced visits to detention centers, flouting federal law.

California Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat, has tried for days to view an ICE facility. He joins us to share his efforts and attempts by President Trump’s critics to gain oversight over immigration operations.

