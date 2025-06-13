© 2025
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published June 13, 2025

Israel strikes Iran killing two top military leaders, Democratic Sen. Padilla removed from DHS secretary Kristi Noem's press conference, Congress moves to eliminate federal funding for public media.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
