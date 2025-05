/ U.S. Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment of the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade walk towards helicopter transport as part of Operation Khanjar at Camp Dwyer in Helmand Province in Afghanistan on July 2, 2009. (Manpreet Romana/AFP via Getty Images)

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with retired Marine Col. Christian Cabaniss about the 14 men under his command who were killed in Afghanistan in 2009, and his work helping families at Dover Air Force base when the bodies of troops killed in action were repatriated. His battalion was featured in wartime reporting by NPR.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR