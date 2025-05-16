Morning news brief
Supreme Court justices appear divided in birthright citizenship arguments, President Trump returns to Washington after Middle East trip, a look at week 1 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' federal criminal trial.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Supreme Court justices appear divided in birthright citizenship arguments, President Trump returns to Washington after Middle East trip, a look at week 1 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' federal criminal trial.
Copyright 2025 NPR