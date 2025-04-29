May 3 election: What's on the ballot?

Voters in about half of Louisiana’s parishes will go to the polls Saturday to elect officials and decide on various ballot proposals.

Several parishes will hold runoff elections from municipal or special primaries held in March. Others will vote on proposals related to sales taxes, millages, bonds and city charter amendments. East Baton Rouge Parish will have a special primary race, runoff elections, and propositions on the ballot.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, and all absentee ballots must be received by Friday.

Sample ballots and polling locations are available on the GeauxVote website , app , or Voter Portal.

Orleans Parish

Orleans Parish voters will decide whether to renew a 10-year, 2.46-mill property tax that funds the Sheriff’s Office. The tax would generate an estimated $12.7 million in 2026 to support jail operations and upkeep, according to a report by the Bureau of Governmental Research, a private nonprofit that supports the renewal. If voters approve the measure, the tax would extend from 2026 to 2035. If it fails, the tax will expire this year.

Lake Vista residents will vote on whether to approve a four-year parcel fee of up to $220 per household to fund additional law enforcement and security in the Lake Vista Crime Prevention District.

Jefferson Parish

Voters in Jefferson Parish will choose between Republican Timothy Kerner Jr. and Democrat Andrea Manuel in the runoff for the District 1 council seat. They will also decide on 10-year millage renewals to support the parish library system, drainage infrastructure, and recreation programs. The parish has information about each renewal on its website.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish's District 67 will vote in a special primary election to fill the State House seat left vacant by Larry Selders. The candidates are Terry Landry Jr., "Sonny" Marchbanks, and Malcolm Myer, all Democrats.

St. George voters will elect two city council members. Republican Jim Talbot and Democrat Shaunn Wyche are vying for an at-large seat, while Republican Patricia “Patty” Cook and independent David Madaffari are running for the District 4 seat.

Voters will also see a number of tax propositions, including: