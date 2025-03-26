© 2025
Wednesday 3/26: WRKF's FM signal is operating at reduced power and WRKF Classical HD2 is off the air to accommodate tower maintenance. This disruption is expected to persist through the upcoming weeks. Online streaming is unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience.

The economics of America's aging oil wells

By Camila Domonoske
Published March 26, 2025 at 4:57 PM CDT

More than three-quarters of U.S. oil wells, collectively, make just 6% of the country's oil. They're called marginal wells because of how small their output is. But they're a big deal.

