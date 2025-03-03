Severe weather: Jefferson Parish cancels Mardi Gras parades. Zulu and Rex alter plans

With strong winds in the forecast on Tuesday, Mardi Gras parades in Jefferson Parish have been canceled, and two parades in New Orleans have adjusted their plans, WDSU and Fox 8 reported.

The National Weather Service in Slidell predicts winds of up to 60 mph starting Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms with a risk of hail and tornadoes are expected sometime after noon. Forecasters worry this could lead to downed trees and power outages, and destabilize floats, posing a risk to krewes and paradegoers.

The New Orleans Police Department said that if winds are higher than expected, and create unsafe conditions, parades for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and the Krewe of Rex will be canceled. No tents or tarps will be allowed on parade routes after Monday night, police said.

As of this writing, Zulu plans to hold its parade at 6:30 a.m., over an hour earlier than scheduled, Fox 8 reported. They will take a slightly different route, turning onto Poydras Street instead of Canal.

#Breaking

Due to the threat of inclement weather, which includes high wind gusts, here are the new parade routes for Zulu and Rex on Fat Tuesday:



Zulu rolls at 6:30am

Rex rolling at 9am pic.twitter.com/Q3Jsj1QQr6 — wdsu (@wdsu) March 3, 2025

There will be no dancing troupes or bands, however, the krewe plans to include HBCU bands that have already traveled into town. The krewe called off the truck parade that was scheduled to take place after the parade, according to WDSU.

The Krewe of Rex parade will hold its parade at 9:30 a.m. Fox 8 reports all parades must be off the streets by noon.

Jefferson Parish canceled the Krewe of Argus and Elks Krewe of Jeffersonians parades that were set to roll on Tuesday. At a press conference Monday, Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said it was a difficult decision, “but our top priority is ensuring the well-being of everyone in our community.” Her administration is working with the krewes to reschedule their parades.

