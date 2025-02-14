New Mardi Gras rules: These items are banned on parade routes

If you’re planning to either ride in or attend Mardi Gras parades this year, there are some new rules you’ll want to keep in mind.

Security measures are being increased in the wake of the deadly attack on Bourbon Street on New Year’s Day. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Mardi Gras was granted a level one Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR), meaning the city will get more federal help with security. The city is also requiring parades to hire more police officers to provide extra security.

Last year, the New Orleans City Council adopted several new rules for the 2025 Mardi Gras season to make routes safer and less congested. Several items, including portable toilets, tents and sofas, have been banned from parade routes.

The council also passed new rules for Mardi Gras krewes, like bans on certain beads and confetti cannons.

Here are the new rules krewes and paradegoers will need to follow.

Banned items:

Portable toilets

Confetti cannons

Tents, canopies, shelters, screens, awnings, ropes, spray paint, any other type of barricade

Open flames like barbecue grills

Gas or diesel generators

Upholstered furniture, including sofas and chaise lounges, scaffolding, platforms, ladders taller than six feet

Additionally, ladders must not be fastened together and must be 6 feet back from curb

Chairs and other personal effects shall be placed at least 6 feet back from the street curb

Personal items left on the public right-of-way for four or more hours may be removed and discarded.

New rules for krewes: