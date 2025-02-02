© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Inside a top-secret US nuclear facility in the Nevada desert

By Geoff Brumfiel
Published February 2, 2025 at 7:10 AM CST

A group of journalists were allowed to tour a weapons laboratory deep underground in Frenchman Flat, Nevada. NPR's science correspondent Geoff Brumfiel was among them.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
See stories by Geoff Brumfiel