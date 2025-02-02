Inside a top-secret US nuclear facility in the Nevada desert
A group of journalists were allowed to tour a weapons laboratory deep underground in Frenchman Flat, Nevada. NPR's science correspondent Geoff Brumfiel was among them.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
A group of journalists were allowed to tour a weapons laboratory deep underground in Frenchman Flat, Nevada. NPR's science correspondent Geoff Brumfiel was among them.
Copyright 2025 NPR