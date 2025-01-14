Super Bowl: Landry to move unhoused out of state or to Gentilly warehouse

Gov. Jeff Landry has announced plans to relocate unhoused people in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9.

“Rampant homelessness has been a longstanding challenge for Orleans Parish, and I refuse to continue ineffective and costly policies,” Landry said in a press release. “It is in the best interest of every citizen’s safety and security to give the unhoused humane and safe shelter as we begin to welcome the world to the City of New Orleans."

According to the release, around 200 people without housing will be bussed to a "transitional center" at 5601 France Road near the Lakefront Airport in Gentilly. The governor's spokeswoman, Kate Kelly said the state would work “within reason” to transport others out of state to be with relatives.

The temporary shelter in Gentilly is being subleased to the state for $11.4 million, and will be open for at least 60 days during Carnival season. There, residents will receive medical and mental health services, and have access to hot meals and showers. The shelter can also accommodate pets.

The release said those who are employed will be prioritized for housing vouchers and wrap-around services–programs that support people with behavioral or mental health challenges.

"Those who are utilizing state and parish resources but who have means will be given bus or train tickets out of state," it added.

When asked for clarification, Kelly said these are people "who are choosing to live on the streets but have means such as cellphones, etc. Those who are WILLINGLY choosing to live on the streets."

Kelly said the state will use emergency funding to clear areas around the Caesars Superdome, French Quarter, Interstate 10, and U.S. Highway 90.

The initiative will bolster an ongoing effort from the city to find housing for people before the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras. Since September 2023, the city and multiple partner organizations have worked to house around 100 people a month, according to Joe Heeren-Mueller, director of Community Engagement for Unity New Orleans.

“If people want short-term shelter it can be helpful,” he said. “But in terms of developing a system of homeless response, it has to be centered on permanent housing because shelter in and of itself is not a solution to homelessness.

"My concern when you start mixing the police process and the outreach process is losing relationships with the individuals that we're serving," Nate Fields, the City’s Director of Homeless Services told the Times-Picayune . "If the outreach team has built relationships with these individuals, entering the process with the police force, or any force whatsoever, we could lose that relationship."

The governor announced the plan following a Louisiana Supreme Court ruling that allowed the state to shut down homeless encampments without notice.

In their decision, the court lifted a preliminary injunction that barred state officials from bypassing municipal ordinances.

“The grounds that they overturned the order on were very narrow,” said Anjana Joshi, senior attorney, economic justice, at the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

According to Joshi, the municipal ordinance represents the “bare minimum rights” protected under state and federal constitutions.

“The state and federal constitution still constrains the state’s actions,” she said.

According to her interpretation, the law still requires officials to provide proper notice, adequately store any seized belongings, and refrain from forcibly relocating or confining unhoused individuals against their will.

The case was heard after State Police conducted sweeps near the Caesars Superdome without notifying the city, targeting encampments ahead of the Taylor Swift concerts in October. Witnesses said people were given only five minutes to pack up and leave. Some of them claimed authorities destroyed or discarded their critical belongings, including medication, government documents, and family heirlooms.

After the sweeps, the SPLC and other civil rights organizations filed a suit on behalf of unhoused plaintiffs.

“It's the plaintiff’s position that the state can conduct sweeps but has to do so in a way that protects peoples’ rights.” said Joshi. “[They] seized and destroyed the property of many people.”

The case remains at the district court level, and the complaint has been amended to become a class action lawsuit.

“We have really genuine concerns that this facility is [not] going to be up and running and provide the services that are being promised,” said Joshi.

Louisiana State Police notified encampments on Monday. The 70,000-square-foot facility is expected to open Wednesday.

“We’re going to continue to work with folks to navigate people to housing… whether they be indoors, outdoors, or at the transition center,” said Heeren-Mueller. “It needs to be centered around respect and dignity.”