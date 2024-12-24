21 fun ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve and Day in New Orleans

Looking for fun ways to ring in the New Year in New Orleans? Whether you’re flying solo, or celebrating with friends and family, there are plenty of things you can do on New Year’s Eve and Day. Here are 21 ways to ring in the new year, from live music to rooftop parties and more.

Family-friendly fun

Noon Year’s Eve: The Louisiana Children’s Museum is hosting its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with a fun countdown to noon with confetti, bubbles, music, dancing, face painting and games. Tickets are $15 for members, $25 for non-members and $8 for Museums for All participants.

Jackson Square

Free event: Ring in the New Year with live performances by Tank and the Bangas, Bonerama, and DJ RQ Away, fireworks and the Fleur de Lis drop — instead of a ball drop — at midnight. Most people get to the park around 9 p.m. You can bring your own food, drinks and chairs.

Bar crawls

New Years Eve Bar Crawl: The event will take place rain or shine, with no refunds. Tickets start at $17.50. Must be at least 21 years old to attend. More details, including locations, are coming soon.

New Years Day Pub Crawl: Attendees will visit four bars in the French Quarter and enjoy access to balconies as well as drink specials, free shots and photo ops. The crawl ($29-$49) starts at Coyote Ugly Saloon, 225 North Peters Street, at 2 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Rooftop and balcony parties

Mambo's (411 Bourbon Street): Mambo's is throwing a New Year's Eve balcony party. Tickets are $250. Guests can enjoy an open bar along with an all-you-can-eat New Orleans cuisine buffet and get access to their rooftop and private balcony over Bourbon Street.

Virgin Hotels (550 Baronne Street): Bid farewell to 2024 at the hotel’s “Bubbles & Bling” celebration. The “Dreamboat” experience starts at $199 and offers guests skyline views, a four-hour open bar, and access to the rooftop party. “The Pool Club Rooftop” experience offers guests festive cocktails, photo ops, live music by Pellow Talk and more.

More parties and events

Burlesque with a BANG: Celebrate the New Year with award-winning burlesque performers. There will be a toast at midnight followed by an after party. Tickets are $35 to $75.

The Columns Hotel : Dance into the new year at this disco-themed party. Enjoy fine champagnes, craft cocktails and a lavish seafood spread. There will be fire performances, a champagne fountain, disco fish, live painting and more. Tickets start at $250.

Finn McCool’s : Each year, the Irish pub celebrates New Year's Eve twice, ringing in the Irish New Year at 6 p.m. to coincide with midnight in Ireland.

HEATWAVE! Dance Party: DJs will play a mix of local and rare dance jams from 1957 to 1974. There’s a free champagne toast at midnight, and you can count down to a fake Times Square Ball drop on the dance floor. There’s no cover.

NOPSI NYE Party: Enjoy a night of live performances, dancing, drinks and more. The event starts at 6 p.m. and ends at midnight. Tickets are $50 to $150.

NYE Speed Dating: Watch the ball drop with other singles and party into the new year. This event is 21+, and for those seeking heterosexual relationships. Tickets are $20. A $10 drink ticket is included. Paddlewheeler Creole Queen: Celebrate New Year’s Eve aboard the Paddlewheeler Creole Queen, with stunning views of the Mississippi River, hors d'oeuvres, a buffet, open bar, live music and a champagne toast. Tickets cost $239.

Live music

Big Night New Orleans: The annual celebration will take place at the Fillmore, next to Caesars Casino, and feature performances by Trina, Yung Joc, Brass-A-Holics, Inferno Burlesque, DJ Kelly Green, DJ Rozay, and a midnight countdown with former New Orleans Saints Super Bowl Champion WR Robert Meachem. Tickets start at $59.99.

Billy Strings at UNO Lakefront Arena: The bluegrass musician returns to Lakefront Arena for a three-night New Year's Eve run on Dec. 29, 30 and 31. Tickets start at $39.50.

DJ Soul Sister's Jackpot Discotheque: Ring in the New Year listening to funky tunes by DJ Soul Sister. This is a 21+ event. Tickets cost $49.61.

Galactic at Tipitina’s: The New Orleans quintet will be at Tipitina’s with special guest Big Chief Juan Pardo’s Tribal Gold. Tickets are $81 to $225.

Hot 8 Brass Band at The Rabbit Hole: The venue is hosting a NYE celebration with Grammy award-winning Hot 8 Brass Band. Guests can enjoy a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. An open bar experience will be available. Tickets are $12.50 to $85.

Flow Tribe at Blue Nile: The funk band, which recently released their new single "Keep Pushing", is hosting a NYE celebration at the Frenchmen Street hotspot. Advanced tickets are $38.75.

Juvenile and Mannie Fresh : New Orleans natives Juvenile and Mannie Fresh and The 400 Degreez Band return to Saenger Theatre to perform their greatest hits. It’s the final stop on Juvenile's 25th Anniversary "Back That Azz Up" tour. Tickets start at $59.