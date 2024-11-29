City announces traffic closures for Bayou Classic weekend
Most of New Orleans' French Quarter will be closed to vehicle traffic this weekend — from Friday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 30 — for the football game and other events related to the Bayou Classic.
The Bayou Classic is a highly anticipated annual contest between rival schools Grambling State University and Southern University that will be held this year in the Caesars Superdome. The event includes a parade, battle of the bands, and football game.
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected over the weekend, according to a press release from the City of New Orleans.
To manage the influx of pedestrian and vehicle traffic, city officials announced the following street closures:
- All streets leading into the French Quarter from Canal St., Decatur St., N. Rampart St. and Dumaine St.
- Friday, Nov. 29: 3 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 30: 3 p.m. to 6 a.m.
(Only residents, taxi cabs, limousines and small buses will be allowed to enter.)
- All streets leading to Bourbon St. from Royal St. and Dauphine St. will be closed to traffic.
- Friday, Nov. 29: 3 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 30: 3 p.m. to 6 a.m.
There will also be no parking allowed on any of the streets running perpendicular to the Mississippi River from Canal St. through St. Ann St. from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information and updates, check the Nola Ready website at: https://ready.nola.gov/events/bayou-classic-2023/51st-annual-bayou-classic/