Here’s where you can vote early in New Orleans

Early voting for November’s presidential election starts on Friday, which means any registered voter in New Orleans can get their civic duty out of the way before Election Day.

The Registrar of Voters’ office will open at least five early voting sites across the city. Hours run from 8:30 a.m to 6 p.m. daily except for Sundays. The last day of early voting will be Oct. 29.

The locations include:

Treme Community Center, 900 North Villere Street (Parking available in rear lot on St. Philip Street)

New Orleans City Hall, 1300 Perdido Street

Algiers Courthouse, 225 Morgan Street

Voting Machine Warehouse, 8870 Chef Menteur Highway

Lake Vista Community Center, 6500 Spanish Fort Boulevard (2nd Floor Meeting Room)