10/16/24, 10:45 am: WRKF's FM broadcast is operating at low power, and our HD broadcast is off the air due to planned repairs. Online listening is unaffected. We expect these repairs to be complete by noon today. Thank you for your patience.

Here’s where you can vote early in New Orleans

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Matt Bloom
Published October 17, 2024 at 11:17 AM CDT
Voters take to voting booths on Election Day.
Edmond Dantès/Pexels
/
Canva
Voters take to voting booths on Election Day.

Early voting for November’s presidential election starts on Friday, which means any registered voter in New Orleans can get their civic duty out of the way before Election Day.

The Registrar of Voters’ office will open at least five early voting sites across the city. Hours run from 8:30 a.m to 6 p.m. daily except for Sundays. The last day of early voting will be Oct. 29.

The locations include:

  • Treme Community Center, 900 North Villere Street (Parking available in rear lot on St. Philip Street)
  • New Orleans City Hall, 1300 Perdido Street
  • Algiers Courthouse, 225 Morgan Street
  • Voting Machine Warehouse, 8870 Chef Menteur Highway
  • Lake Vista Community Center, 6500 Spanish Fort Boulevard (2nd Floor Meeting Room)

Besides president, local offices up for election include U.S. House of Representative for District 1 and 2, school board seats and judges. New Orleans also has two charter amendments on the ballot, including a proposed investment in affordable housing projects.
