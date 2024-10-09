© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Tues 10/8: WRKF's FM signal is operating at reduced power, and our HD signal is off-the-air due to a technical issue. Engineers are addressing the problem. Online listening is unaffected. Thank you for your patience.

Author Richard Powers uses his storytelling to connect us to nature

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published October 9, 2024 at 7:07 AM CDT
US author Richard Powers poses during the photo call for the authors shortlisted for the 2021 Booker Prize for Fiction at Southbank Centre in London.
US author Richard Powers poses during the photo call for the authors shortlisted for the 2021 Booker Prize for Fiction at Southbank Centre in London.

In 2019, Richard Powers won the Pulitzer Prize in fiction for his best-seller, “The Overstory.” In the novel, every character has a personal connection to the natural world. The trees are as important to the plot as the people.

Now, in his new novel, “Playground,” Powers treats the sea much the same way. Through his storytelling, he makes the case for preserving and honoring the mysterious, abundant ocean.

We sit down with Powers to discuss these novels and the connections each of us has to the natural world.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Avery Jessa Chapnick