© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Are you storm ready? Use our hurricane season guide to help you prepare

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published September 18, 2024 at 4:12 AM CDT

Electronic pagers belonging to members of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah were attacked. The Federal Reserve is on the verge of cutting interest rates. Drug overdose deaths dropped in the U.S.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep