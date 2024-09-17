Biden declares disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Francine; here’s how to apply for aid

President Joe Biden has approved Louisiana’s request for a major disaster declaration in the wake of Hurricane Francine , Gov. Jeff Landry announced Tuesday.

The declaration means eight southeastern Louisiana parishes—Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary, and Terrebonne —will receive federal aid to support relief efforts after the storm.

“This federal assistance is vital to help Louisiana rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine. I appreciate the hard work our federal delegation, local officials, and our administration put in to get this over the finish line," Landry said.

Francine hit southern Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane with wind speeds near 96 mph, triggering flash flooding and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

Terrebonne Parish was hit the hardest. Parish President Jason Bergeron said local levees saw up to 11 feet of storm surge. The floodwaters overtopped one levee on the western side of the parish, but no homes flooded.

Bergeron told reporters he was hopeful the attention from Francine would help bring more federal aid to the parish, which is still grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“You hate to see that happen,” he said. “But again, if that's the thing that moves the needle a little bit, it matters.”